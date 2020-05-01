Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.

Watch in the video below:

