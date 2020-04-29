After two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Maui County, including the first Lanai resident, Mayor Michael Victorino held a briefing to discuss the latest.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
- COVID-19 drive thru testing this week
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County
- Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
- Two men cited for being on Diamond Head rim
- Lawyer: Honduran teen deported despite claims father sexually abused her back home