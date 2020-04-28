After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a briefing to discuss the latest.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
- Testimony accepted on Haiku Stairs at BWS meeting
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County
- Anti-vaccine activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas
- Watch Now: Lawmakers aim to get more federal COVID-19 relief cash directly to workers