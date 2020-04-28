WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a briefing to discuss the latest.

Watch the briefing in the video below:

