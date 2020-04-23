After a day with no new cases of COVID-19 in the county, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest from Maui County.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
- The Tale of Tua: A journey of Tagovailoa’s most memorable moments ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft
- Select Texaco service stations offering touch-free fueling
- KHON2’s 2020 NFL Draft primer
- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has a message about domestic violence
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County