WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After another day without any new positive COVID-19 cases in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.

Watch the briefing in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

82° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 81° 68°

Monday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
65°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories