WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County

After another day without any new positive COVID-19 cases in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
- Four-time defending D-II state champ Lahainaluna levels up as HHSAA nears closer to a start date for the fall
- China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
- Arriving passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 showed no symptoms
- Body of missing 15-year-old diver found offshore at Yokohmama Bay
- Aloha Tone Brings Secure Communications to Work at Home Offices