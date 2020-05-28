After another day without any new COVID-19 cases in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.
Watch the conference in the video below:
- Here’s a timeline of when salons, gyms, museums, theaters, more can reopen
- Home Depot looking to hire nationwide, Hawaii included
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County
- Items resembling an explosive found on Hale Koa Hotel property
- North Carolina 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter