After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest from Maui County.
Watch the conference in the video below:
- Hawaii lawmakers raise concern on notifying crime victims during the inmate release process
- Dozens continue search for Robert ‘Bob’ Walker
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County
- South Korean high school seniors return to school
- Medical examiner identifies pedestrian who died on the H-2 freeway