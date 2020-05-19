Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest from Maui County.

Watch the conference in the video below:

