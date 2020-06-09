WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

Expectations for Kamalei Correa were high after getting selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. But after two seasons in which the outside linebacker recorded 19 combined tackles in a total of 25 games without a sack or interception, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2018 regular season.

Since then, Correa has revived his career with the Titans, showing the same promise that he did as a prep standout at Saint Louis and college star at Boise State, where he earned All-Mountain West Conference honors twice.