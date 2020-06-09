WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

After no new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.
Watch the conference in the video below:
- Zephyr Insurance Launches Virtual Claims Inspections for Hurricane Season
- Family and faith paramount to Saint Louis’ Kamalei Correa heading into 2020 NFL season
- Victory Trades Alliance Provides Careers
- College football makes progress towards return as NCAA proposes six-week preseason plan
- Hawaii State Department of Health Touts eWIC Debit Card for Eligible Parents