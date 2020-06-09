1  of  2
Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 4

WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

After no new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.

