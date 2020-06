HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Two employees at Kalakaua Gardens, a building that caters to assisted living for seniors, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a representative with Kalakaua Gardens.

They say that these two cases were contracted from the outside. The building says that the two employees will be quarantined at home for two weeks. The Health Department will notify them when they are no longer positive for the virus and can be cleared to return to work.