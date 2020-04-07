WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

After another positive COVID-19 case and Maui County’s first death associated with COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest from Maui County. The county currently has 44 cases.
Watch the news conference in the video below:
