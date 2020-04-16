Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday briefing

WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After 4 new cases brought Maui County’s total to 92, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.

Watch the briefing in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story