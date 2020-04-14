Live Now
WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

Coronavirus
After another 2 cases were reported, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County. On Sunday, the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed 31 positive cases linked to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Watch the news conference in the video below:

