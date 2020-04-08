After four more COVID-19 cases brought Maui County’s total to 48 as of today, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest from Maui County.
Watch the presser in the video below:
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County
- WATCH: Gov. Ige and DBEDT discuss resources available for small businesses
- WATCH: Dr. Darragh O’Carroll explains science behind the importance of wearing masks, and DIY tips
- Honolulu Ford Giveaway: Win a Mini Mustang for Your Keiki
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell holds news conference to discuss the City’s latest on COVID-19