WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

Federal leaders are asking the state Department of Education to ensure it's ready to provide effective schooling -- not just enrichment -- for Hawaii's 180,000 public school students if classrooms cannot reopen.

In a letter signed by all four of Hawaii's congressional delegates, the DOE superintendent is asked to respond to a series of specific questions about how distance learning is being improved to ensure no one is left behind. The delegation wants to see drastic improvements in time for the summer and fall sessions, with $43 million in federal dollars available to support it.