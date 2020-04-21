WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

After 2 more COVID-19 cases brought Maui County’s total number to 108, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
