Live Now
KHON2 News at 4

WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

After 2 more COVID-19 cases brought Maui County’s total number to 108, Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest.

Watch the briefing in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contests

More Contests

Trending Stories