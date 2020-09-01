WATCH: Mayor Kirk Caldwell answers questions about the surge testing program on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell answered questions about surge testing on Oahu.

He said there was a problem with 1,776 surge tests that were taken at Kaneohe District Park and at Leeward Community College.

He learned of one person on Friday, who did not get their result from their test on Wednesday. He found out more information about it over the weekend.The vials arrived at the lab without a label that said which person the sample was from. The reason this happened is that the procedure was not fully explained to the people

Those who need to take the test again will get an email on Aug. 31 with details.

There are a total of 90,000 surge tests available for Oahu.

