WATCH: Mayor Caldwell outlines plans to modify the Stay At Home order

(NEXSTAR) – The cast members of "Parks and Recreation" are coming together for a half-hour NBC special set in the coronavirus pandemic that will help raise money for Feeding America.

The scripted special will feature your favorite Pawnee public servants played by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta.