HONOLULU (KHON) — After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to outline plans for easing the Stay At Home order. Part one of his briefing can be watched in the video above, and the second question-and-answer part can be viewed in the video below.
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell outlines plans to modify the Stay At Home order
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
- One month since state quarantine order began, 421 arrived on April 23
- Hilo Hattie steps up to provide 100,000 face masks for the military
- Brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with Tennessee