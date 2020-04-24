WATCH: Mayor Caldwell outlines plans to modify the Stay At Home order

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON) — After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to outline plans for easing the Stay At Home order. Part one of his briefing can be watched in the video above, and the second question-and-answer part can be viewed in the video below.

