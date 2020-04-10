WATCH: Mayor Caldwell, HPD and Carissa Moore discuss City’s updated response to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — After an additional 6 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a briefing along with Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and surfing world champion Carissa Moore.

Among the topics discussed was the pilot program curfew preventing non-essential activity nightly between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. It will begin Friday night and end Monday morning.

The briefing can be viewed in the video above.