WATCH: Mayor Caldwell, HPD and Carissa Moore discuss City’s updated response to COVID-19

by: web staff

HONOLULU (KHON) — After an additional 6 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a briefing along with Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and surfing world champion Carissa Moore.

Among the topics discussed was the pilot program curfew preventing non-essential activity nightly between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. It will begin Friday night and end Monday morning.

