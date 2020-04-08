WATCH: Mayor Caldwell holds news conference to discuss the City’s latest on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — As positive cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County climbed above 300, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss the City and County’s latest efforts. Other speakers included: Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy, Honolulu Police Captain Mike Lambert, Kuakini Medical Center’s Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, and AIO President Brandon Kurisu.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story