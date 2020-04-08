WATCH: Mayor Caldwell holds news conference to discuss the City’s latest on COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — As positive cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County climbed above 300, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss the City and County’s latest efforts. Other speakers included: Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy, Honolulu Police Captain Mike Lambert, Kuakini Medical Center’s Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, and AIO President Brandon Kurisu.
