WATCH: Mayor Caldwell, Hawaii Farm Bureau announce “Farm to Car” initiative to provide fresh produce amid stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and representatives from the Hawaii Farm Bureau held a news conferences to discuss the “Farm to Car” initiative, a version of “Farm to Table” developed for social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Customers will order from farmers online, then have their order delivered to their car at the Blaisdell Farmer’s Market starting April 1st.
