WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses updates to the City’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.

HONOLULU (KHON) — With 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported and the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for all inter-island flights now lifted, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss updates to the City and County’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.
Also at the news conference were:
- Office of Economic Development Executive Director Ed Hawkins
- Hawai‘i Credit Union League President Dennis Tanimoto
- Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union President and CEO Vince Otsuka
