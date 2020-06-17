WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses updates to the City’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — With 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported and the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for all inter-island flights now lifted, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss updates to the City and County’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.

Also at the news conference were:

  • Office of Economic Development Executive Director Ed Hawkins
  • Hawai‘i Credit Union League President Dennis Tanimoto
  • Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union President and CEO Vince Otsuka

