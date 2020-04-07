WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses the resumption of construction at Sherwood Forest amid COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases near 400 statewide, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has decided to resume construction of the controversial construction project at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo.
Before the pandemic, members of the community protested the project, leading to dozens of arrests last fall.
Mayor Caldwell’s news conference can be seen in the video above.
