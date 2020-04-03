Live Now
WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses the City’s updated response following second COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by: web staff

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell urged people to wear masks outside in a news conference following news that a second COVID-19 patient on Oahu had died. Emergency physician Dr. Darragh O’Carroll also spoke about proper mask usage and sanitation, and Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves talked about cleaning efforts the HFD is making.

The news conference can be seen in the video above.

