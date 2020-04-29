WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses testing efforts and plans to re-open certain businesses

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day with no new positive COVID-19 tests on Oahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss testing efforts, as well as plans to re-open businesses with limitations.
Part one of the news conference is in the video above, and part two is in the video below.
