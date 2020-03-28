WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses schedule changes for TheBus

HONOLULU (KHON) — Mayor Caldwell and state officials held a news conference on Friday to discuss upcoming changes coming to TheBus. Starting Wednesday, April 1st, TheBus will move to holiday hours Monday-Friday, which will effectively reduce service. Regular service will resume on weekends. The presser can be viewed in the video above.

For more information on TheBus service changes, click here or visit https://www.thebus.org.