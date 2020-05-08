WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new relief program for people impacted by COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss a new relief program for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining him were:
- Department of Community Services Director Pamela Witty-Oakland
- DCS Deputy Director Rebecca Soon
- Helping Hands Hawai‘i Executive Director Susan Furuta
- Aloha United Way Interim President and CEO Norm Baker
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Executive Director Kūhiō Lewis.
