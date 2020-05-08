Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new relief program for people impacted by COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss a new relief program for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining him were:

  • Department of Community Services Director Pamela Witty-Oakland
  • DCS Deputy Director Rebecca Soon
  • Helping Hands Hawai‘i Executive Director Susan Furuta
  • Aloha United Way Interim President and CEO Norm Baker
  • Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Executive Director Kūhiō Lewis.

Watch the conference in the video above.

