WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new relief and recovery fund for small businesses

HONOLULU (KHON) — After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for the state, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss a new relief and recovery fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Additional speakers included:
- Department of Economic Development Executive Director Ed Hawkins
- Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union President & CEO Andrew Rosen
- Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor-McNamara
