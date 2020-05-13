WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new relief and recovery fund for small businesses

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON) — After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for the state, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss a new relief and recovery fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Additional speakers included:

  • Department of Economic Development Executive Director Ed Hawkins
  • Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union President & CEO Andrew Rosen
  • Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor-McNamara

