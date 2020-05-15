WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new guidelines and limitations for outdoor sport fields and courts, drive-in services, and plans to re-open restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss new guidelines and limitations for re-opening City facilities, as well as plans for re-opening additional businesses such as restaurants.
Watch the presser in the video above.
- Mayor Caldwell wants to allow dining in at restaurants by June 5
- Military flyover salutes front line workers
- Flags to ordered at half-staff in honor Peace Officers Memorial Day
- 14-day travel quarantine extended to June 30 on Kauai, other counties to follow
- Contraflow lane on Kalanianaole Highway by West Halemaumau Street to resume operations