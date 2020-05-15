Live Now
WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new guidelines and limitations for outdoor sport fields and courts, drive-in services, and plans to re-open restaurants

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss new guidelines and limitations for re-opening City facilities, as well as plans for re-opening additional businesses such as restaurants.

