HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 4 positive COVID-19 cases brought Honolulu County to 373, Mayor Kirk Caldwell discussed updates to his Stay At Home order, which could be loosened soon if people continue to follow it.
Mayor Caldwell was joined by:
- Department of Planning and Permitting Acting Director Kathy Sokugawa
- Department of Facility Maintenance Director Ross Sasamura
- Department of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander
- Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi
Watch the news conference in the video above.
- 2 at Wahiawa General Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center test positive for COVID-19
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and local medical leaders.
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses modifying the Stay at Home/Work from Home Order
- Busch offers year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus