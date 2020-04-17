WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses modifying the Stay at Home/Work from Home Order

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 4 positive COVID-19 cases brought Honolulu County to 373, Mayor Kirk Caldwell discussed updates to his Stay At Home order, which could be loosened soon if people continue to follow it.

Mayor Caldwell was joined by:

  • Department of Planning and Permitting Acting Director Kathy Sokugawa
  • Department of Facility Maintenance Director Ross Sasamura
  • Department of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander
  • Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story