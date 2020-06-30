WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses latest COVID-19 updates, TheBus, and more

HONOLULU (KHON) — After two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss the latest, including a case of a driver for TheBus.
Also in attendance were TheBus President and General Manager Roger Morton, President of the Teamsters Union Wayne Kaululaau, and Director of the Department of Emergency Management Hiro Toiya.
- The COVID Mask: Celebrity Stylist Shows You How to Wear It
- Aloha Masks
- Kansas City mayor says he received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order
- The Bead Gallery Offers Online Jewelry Classes
- VIDEO: Woman coughs on California bartender after being told to wear mask