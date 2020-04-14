WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses Easter weekend curfew, classifying fabric stores as essential

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss the 11pm-5am nightly curfew over Easter weekend, as well as the calls to classify fabric stores as essential businesses. You can watch the news conference in the video above.
