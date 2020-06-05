WATCH: Mayor Caldwell celebrates reopening of dine-in services at restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON) — On June 5, dine-in services resumed for restaurants across Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Department of Planning and Permitting Acting Director Kathy Sokugawa, and Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi spoke and took questions from the media.
Shortly after the news conference, the Department of Health reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 for the state, 7 of which were from Honolulu County.
