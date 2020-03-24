WATCH: Mayor Caldwell answers questions about his stay at home/work from home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued an emergency order on Sunday for people to stay at home and work from home, with exceptions for workers and activities deemed essential. On Monday, he held a news conference to take questions about the order, and what qualifies as “essential.” The conference is in the video above.
- Police charge man suspected of threatening victim with scissors in Makiki
- Woman arrested for suspected burglary in McCully home
- Police arrest man suspected of striking victim with a bat
- Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ni’ihau, Kaua’i, O’ahu
- Hawaii men’s basketball guard Jessiya Villa enters transfer portal