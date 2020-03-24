WATCH: Mayor Caldwell answers questions about his stay at home/work from home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued an emergency order on Sunday for people to stay at home and work from home, with exceptions for workers and activities deemed essential. On Monday, he held a news conference to take questions about the order, and what qualifies as “essential.” The conference is in the video above.

