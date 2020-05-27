WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces timetable for additional re-openings

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON) — After a third consecutive day without any new positive COVID-19 tests, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to announce dates for future re-openings. Caldwell sent a request to Governor David Ige to re-open personal services such as hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors on Friday, May 29th, with plans to re-open indoor services on June 19th, including gyms, museums and movie theaters.

