Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces the reopening of parks, plans to modify Stay-At-Home order

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a 2nd consecutive day with no new cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss plans to modify the Stay-At-Home/Work-From-Home order. The first step will be reopening parks for exercise: running, walking and riding bicycles, not for playgrounds or playing sports.

Also participating in the news conference were:

  • Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota
  • Kalihi-Pālama Health Center’s Glenn Rediger, MD
  • Waikīkī Health’s Jeanelle Ahuna, PA
  • Kōkua Kalihi Valley’s Laura DeVilbiss, MD
  • Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s Vija Sehgal, MD
  • Waimānalo Health Center’s Desmond Foo

Watch the news conference in the video above, and the question-and-answer segment in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

79° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 79° 66°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories