WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces the reopening of parks, plans to modify Stay-At-Home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a 2nd consecutive day with no new cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss plans to modify the Stay-At-Home/Work-From-Home order. The first step will be reopening parks for exercise: running, walking and riding bicycles, not for playgrounds or playing sports.
Also participating in the news conference were:
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota
- Kalihi-Pālama Health Center’s Glenn Rediger, MD
- Waikīkī Health’s Jeanelle Ahuna, PA
- Kōkua Kalihi Valley’s Laura DeVilbiss, MD
- Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s Vija Sehgal, MD
- Waimānalo Health Center’s Desmond Foo
