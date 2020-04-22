WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces the reopening of parks, plans to modify Stay-At-Home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a 2nd consecutive day with no new cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss plans to modify the Stay-At-Home/Work-From-Home order. The first step will be reopening parks for exercise: running, walking and riding bicycles, not for playgrounds or playing sports.

Also participating in the news conference were:

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota

Kalihi-Pālama Health Center’s Glenn Rediger, MD

Waikīkī Health’s Jeanelle Ahuna, PA

Kōkua Kalihi Valley’s Laura DeVilbiss, MD

Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s Vija Sehgal, MD

Waimānalo Health Center’s Desmond Foo

Watch the news conference in the video above, and the question-and-answer segment in the video below.