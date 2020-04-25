WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces plans for food assistance to recently unemployed individuals

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Honolulu County — as well as two additional deaths — Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss a new private-public partnership to provide food assistance to people who were recently unemployed due to the pandemic.

Hawai‘i Foodbank Chief Executive Officer Ron Mizutani and Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation President Momi Akimseu also participated.

Yesterday, Mayor Caldwell announced plans to gradually re-open Honolulu.