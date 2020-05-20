WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces new testing measures for Honolulu County

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day with no new cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to announce new broad testing measures, including waste water testing.
Also in attendance were University of Hawaii President David Lassner, Dean of the John. A. Burns School of Medicine Dr. Jerris Hedges, and Hawaii Primary Care Association CEO Robert Hirokawa.
