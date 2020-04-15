WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces new rules for wearing masks and face coverings in public

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 6 positive COVID-19 cases brought Honolulu County to 358, Mayor Kirk Caldwell discussed updates to his Stay At Home order, including a new requirement to wear masks at all essential businesses.
Here is a list of places to buy masks.
