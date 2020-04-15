WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces new rules for wearing masks and face coverings in public

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 6 positive COVID-19 cases brought Honolulu County to 358, Mayor Kirk Caldwell discussed updates to his Stay At Home order, including a new requirement to wear masks at all essential businesses.

Here is a list of places to buy masks.

You can watch the briefing in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story