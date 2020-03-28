1  of  3
WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces COVID-19 testing and treatment facility for Honolulu’s houseless residents at Ka‘aahi Street

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and officials from the City & County as well as the state held a news conference on Friday to announce the COVID-19 testing and treatment facility for unsheltered residents at Ka‘aahi Street. Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawai‘i, State Behavioral Health Administration Deputy Director Edward Mersereau, and President and CEO of Hawai’i Community Foundation Micah Kane also participated in the news conference, which can be watched in the video above.

The facility will open Wednesday, April 1.

