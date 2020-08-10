WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces closure of Honolulu Hale due to recent cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell discussed the recent spike in coronavirus cases on Oahu and the City’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
He also announced that Honolulu Hale will be closed to the public due to recent COVID-19 cluster.
