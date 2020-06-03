WATCH: Mayor Caldwell and City officials discuss plans for reopening the economy

HONOLULU (KHON) — After one more case of COVID-19 was reported for Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other City officials held a news conference to discuss the COVID-19 economic response and recovery plan.
Speakers include: Managing Director Roy K. Amemiya Jr, Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency Executive Director Josh Stanbro, Council Member Tommy Waters.
