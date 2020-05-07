WATCH: Mayor Caldwell and City Council Members discuss tax relief plan

HONOLULU (KHON) — After only a single new case of COVID-19 was reported for Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu City Council Members Ikaika Anderson, Ann Kobayashi and Joey Manahan discussed a plan to provide relief to taxpayers affected by the pandemic.
