HONOLULU (KHON) — After 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the state today — the highest single-day number in Hawaii since the pandemic began — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed the uptick in new cases, and discussed the “Fish to Dish” program to help Oahu’s fisheries.
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell addresses new COVID-19 cases and discusses “Fish to Dish” program
