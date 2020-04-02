WATCH: Maui Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates on COVID-19

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19. Maui County reported 1 new case of coronavirus today, totaling 27 across Maui, Lanai and Molokai — the second highest among the state’s four counties.
Mayor Victorino’s presser can be seen in the video below:
- Vandalism and graffiti on the rise, Kauai police say that violated will now face harsher punishments
- Beware of scammers amid COVID-19 crisis
- $107 million to go to the support of state transportation
- Pick up a bulk of food from Manson Products for $50 in their drive-through sale
- UH Manoa graduate student, UH Maui employee test positive for COVID-19