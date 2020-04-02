Live Now
WATCH: Maui Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates on COVID-19

Coronavirus

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19. Maui County reported 1 new case of coronavirus today, totaling 27 across Maui, Lanai and Molokai — the second highest among the state’s four counties.

Mayor Victorino’s presser can be seen in the video below:

