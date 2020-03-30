WATCH: Maui Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest COVID-19 updates

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a press conference to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates from the county. Maui reported 5 new cases today for a total of 25, the second highest tally for a county in the state.
Watch Mayor Victorino’s news conference in the video below:
