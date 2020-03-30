1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Ige and officials from DOH and DOT discuss latest COVID-19 updates. Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds afternoon meeting

WATCH: Maui Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a press conference to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates from the county. Maui reported 5 new cases today for a total of 25, the second highest tally for a county in the state.

Watch Mayor Victorino’s news conference in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story