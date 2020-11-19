WATCH LIVE: State to extend Pre-Travel Testing Program to Canada

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige holds a news conference to announce changes to the pre-travel testing program, including reopening travel to Canadians. The State recently reopened travel to Japan, allowing flights from the Asian country to arrive in Hawaii.

The Governor is joined by Lt. Governor Josh Green, Maui Mayor Michael P. Victorino, President and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, John De Fries, Managing Director of sales planning for Air Canada Timothy Liu and EVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of WestJet Angela Avery.