HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige holds a news conference to announce changes to the pre-travel testing program, including reopening travel to Canadians. The State recently reopened travel to Japan, allowing flights from the Asian country to arrive in Hawaii.
The Governor is joined by Lt. Governor Josh Green, Maui Mayor Michael P. Victorino, President and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, John De Fries, Managing Director of sales planning for Air Canada Timothy Liu and EVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of WestJet Angela Avery.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH LIVE: State to extend Pre-Travel Testing Program to Canada
- Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and UCF are upset minded against #7 Cincinnati this week
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell says Oahu can still make it to Tier 3 despite high COVID-19 numbers
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread
- Chef Sam Choy Gives Scoop on Holoholo Grill for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road