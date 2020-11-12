WATCH LIVE: State expands Hawaii Restaurant Card Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige holds a news conference to announce an expansion to Hawaii’s Restaurant Card program, which gives unemployed residents $500 debit cards to spend at local eateries.
The Governor is joined by Rich Wacker of American Savings Bank, Steven Ai of City Mill, Dr. Timothy Cottrell, Jenn Diesman of Hawaii Medical Services Association and Victor Lim of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
