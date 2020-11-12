WATCH LIVE: State expands Hawaii Restaurant Card Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- CVS Health will open 9 new swab-and-send COVID-19 curbside test sites at select CVS/Longs Pharmacy locations in Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 13. This is to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus. These sites are in addition to 8 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS/Longs Pharmacy locations – totaling 17 test sites across the state.

These self-administered, COVID-19 PCR tests are available at no charge to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria. The COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance. For those who do not have insurance, the test is covered through a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS/Longs Pharmacy test sites will be available within 2 – 3 days.