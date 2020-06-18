WATCH LIVE: Senate Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will hold a meeting Thursday, June 18 beginning at 1 p.m. to discuss legislation drafts with the Attorney General and testing updates with the Department of Health.
- 1 p.m. Attorney General Clare Connors
- 2 p.m. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park
