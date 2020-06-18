WATCH LIVE: Senate Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) -- The Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 762.

“This spike in cases and other recent daily spikes have been expected as people begin to move around more freely and more businesses are reopening,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park in a press release. “The vast majority of the cases we’re seeing in the state are being spread by what we call community-associated infection. Only a handful of recent cases have been detected in travelers.”