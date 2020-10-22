WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell to provide weekly coronavirus update, advancement to Tier 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell holds a news conference to provide his weekly update on Oahu’s efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus under the COVID-19 Recovery Framework. The Mayor is also expected to discuss the next steps for the City as it moves into Tier 2 including COVID-19 testing for people who are homeless.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is joined by Honolulu Police Department Captain Sonny Santos and Unite Here Local 5 President Gemma Weinstein.

