Two Waikiki hotels to act as additional quarantine facilities for visitors

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Park Shore Hotel and Waikiki Beachside are the latest to join the City’s list of available quarantine facilities as Hawai’i continues to welcome back trans-pacific travelers.

The City, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), will offer 452 extra rooms to visitors needing to quarantine during their stay. This includes the leasing of 46 apartment units at the Waikiki Beachside.

Park Shore Hotel will also offer up to 221 rooms.

“We want to prepare for any possible increase in COVID-19 cases and to keep impacts controlled to ensure that the City can support the opening of businesses and the restart of the island economy,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Additionally, the City stated that most Hotel rooms would be paid for by CARES Act funding and provided at no cost to the patron unless otherwise decided on by the DOH.

“We want to efficiently budget expenditure of our CARES funds for maximum benefit to those that need assistance,” Mayor Caldwell shared.

